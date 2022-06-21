The changes continue apace in Missouri City.
The city council last week voted to name David Jordan the acting city manager – a position he will fill when the interim city manager, Sedrick Cole, is absent – in a 5-1 vote.
Jordan, the city’s chief operating officer, is one of several employees brought on during the brief tenure of former city manager Charles “Tink” Jackson.
Missouri City has had a revolving door at city manager in recent years. The council in May opted to fire Jackson less than five months after his tenure began. The move came after an investigation into allegations about Jackson’s hiring and firing practices with the city.
Before Jackson’s hiring, Missouri City also paid almost $1 million in severance payments to Jackson’s two predecessors, Anthony Snipes and Odis Jones, who were fired by the city council in February 2020 and May 2021, respectively.
