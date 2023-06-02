Missouri City to adopt revised pay scale ordinance

At its regular meeting on Monday, June 5, the Missouri City City Council will have the second and final reading of the ordinance it passed on May 5 adopting a revised pay plan for full-time non-exempt personnel and exempt personnel, excluding Civil Service fire personnel and police personnel and appointed employees.
According to the agenda materials, the revised pay scale will be effective upon adoption.
The Council will also have a second and final reading of an ordinance to zone approximately 5,000 square feet lease space to SUP, Specific Use Permit, to allow for the location of a place of assembly, church and an event center. The Specific Use Permit request was submitted by Roger Dorris of Elevate Ministries.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Missouri City City Hall, 1522 Texas Parkway. It will also be livestreamed on the city's webpage, missouricitytx.gov. where the full agenda can be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.