The search for Missouri City’s next city manager will move forward in November.
The city council last week unanimously agreed to interview the eight candidates who were recommended by the search firm, GovHR USA.
The council has not yet identified specific dates for those interviews, and it’s not yet clear who is being eyed for the vacancy. A city spokesperson declined to immediately provide a list of the candidates to the Fort Bend Star, instead treating the Oct. 19 inquiry as an open records request. Governmental entities are required by law to fulfill such requests within 10 days.
Councilmembers have been searching for a new city manager since opting to fire Odis Jones in a 5-2 vote at an April meeting. The move came a little more than a year after ousting Anthony Snipes in February 2020 in a 4-3 vote.
Bill Atkinson has been serving as the interim city manager as the council searches for a full-time replacement.
If the interviews come after the Nov. 2 election, it’s possible two new faces could play a role in determining the next leader of Missouri City.
