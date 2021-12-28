Monica Riley has officially been named Missouri City’s newest councilperson.
The city council this month canvassed numbers from the runoff election for the District A seat on council, awarding Riley a five-vote victory.
More than 393 people voted for Riley, compared to Reginald Pearson’s 388 votes, or about 49.7 percent, according to complete and official results.
Riley did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone that prayed, gave words of encouragement or voted for me,” Pearson wrote after the loss.
The five-vote margin is larger than the three-vote margin that stood between the two candidates immediately after the Dec. 11 runoff election.
The two candidates advanced to the runoff after both finishing above Bruce Zaborowski in the Nov. 2 general election. They were running to replace Cheryl Sterling, who opted not to run for reelection, as the District A representative – a district that includes much of northeast Missouri City, including parts in Harris County.
Riley is a 39-year Missouri City resident and radio station manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.