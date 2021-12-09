The NAACP Missouri City & Vicinity Branch and the city of Stafford are partnering this weekend to host a meeting between residents and local law enforcement.
Residents can attend the meet-and-greet between 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Stafford Civic Center, 1415 Constitution Ave., according to organizers.
“Citizens are going to hear how policies and practices will be used to serve all communities with fairness and balance,” said Linda Coleman, NAACP branch president.
The branch has been working recently to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community through events like the one planned Saturday, according to a news release.
