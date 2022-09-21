More than five years since Hurricane Harvey struck the region in 2017, flooding structures across Fort Bend County, state and local officials last week celebrated the opening of a $17.6 million apartment complex meant to help replace some of the low-income housing lost during that storm.
The Huntington at Richmond - a $17.6 million project funded through federal disaster recovery grants - will provide about 76 percent of its 140 apartments to low-to-moderate income residents, according to officials with the Texas General Land Office.
County Judge KP George, in comments during the grand opening, said it was critical to provide options like the Huntington in counties with high average median incomes, because some residents don’t earn so much.
“We are marked as a rich county,” he said. “But we have always had a huge need for affordable housing here.”
The average median household income in Fort Bend County was about $100,189 in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. But about 7.4 percent of the county’s 858,527 residents live in poverty, or about 63,530 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
A report from the website, Affordable Housing Online, shows that there are about 29 affordable apartment properties in Fort Bend County with a combined 3,421 units.
On Sept. 14, the Huntington at Richmond held a grand opening on the affordable housing community at 2221 Richmond Parkway in Richmond.
Low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents are defined as households that are earning 80 percent or less of the Area Median Family Income (AMFI).
The Huntington at Richmond was a $17.6 million project which was built to replace affordable rental housing damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The storm flooded more than 7,000 homes in Fort Bend County when it stalled over the region in late August 2017.
The complex was funded via more than $588 million in federal Community Development Block Grant and Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has set aside for post-storm recovery.
The Texas General Land Office is handling distribution of that funding.
Funding is going toward rebuilding or repairing 82 multifamily rental housing complexes that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in 48 eligible counties, according to the GLO.
“We have worked very hard with everyone to make sure we identify where a need is, and where some of the units that were damaged were located and where populations that are needing affordable housing were,” said Brittany Eck with the GLO.
Nearly 76 percent of the 141 units in the Huntington at Richmond are guaranteed for low-to-moderate income residents, according to the GLO.
The apartment complex will be restricted for low income housing only for 15 years, according to the GLO.
For more information on the program, visit recovery.texas.gov/hurricane-harvey/programs/affordable-rental-housing/index.html.
“People can possibly find their homes (through this program),” George said last week. “There are so many other opportunities in different parts of Fort Bend County who need something like this.”
