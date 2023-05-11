New Stafford City Council members to be sworn in on May 16

The Stafford City Council discuss the results of the recent city elections and vote on calling a run-off election in the mayoral race in a special called meeting on Tuesday, May 16.
Incumbent Mayor Cecil Willis and Position 6 Council member Ken Mathew received the most votes in the regular May 6 election in a four-person race that also included Position 4 Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones and Position 2 Council member Wen Guerra.
At the meeting, newly elected Council members Virginia Rosas (Position 2), Christopher Caldwell (Position 4), Xavier Herrera (Position 5, re-elected), and Tim Wood (Position 6) will be sworn in. There will also be a vote on a new Mayor Pro Tem to replace Jones.
The meeting will also include special remarks from Jones, Guerra, and Mathew, who are leaving their respective seats on Council.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 2610 South Main St. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city's website. Find the agenda online at staffordtx.gov.
