Sugar Land residents will begin to see new utility and solid waste rates within the next few weeks.
According to a news release from the city of Sugar Land, utility rate increases of about $10 per month for residential customers will go into effect on New Year’s Day. City council in September approved the increased rates.
Residents with 10,000 gallons of water usage and a winter average of 6,000 gallons will pay about $10 more per month, the city said, while residents with 5,000 gallons of water usage and a winter average of 3,000 will pay about $7 more each month.
Also beginning New Year’s Day, the city said residential solid waste costs will rise to about $20 per month – a 24 cent increase, according to the news release.
“The city recently conducted a utility rate study that showed rates were not generating enough to support the ongoing needs of the system, and an increase was needed to support upcoming revenue bonds,” the city said.
For more information on winter averages, community members can visit sugarlandtx.gov/WastewaterCap. To find out more about the increased utility and solid waste costs, go online to sugarlandtx.gov/2022Rates.
