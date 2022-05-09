Two challengers won election to the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees on campaigns of change and fresh perspective on a board that has already seen a host of new faces arrive in recent years to lead off a crowded May election in Fort Bend County.
Rick Garcia edged out 12-year incumbent Jim Rice for the Position 3 spot on the board of trustees, according to complete but unofficial results from Saturday. More than 9,102 people voted for Garcia, or about 51.7 percent, compared to Rice’s 8,503 votes, or 48.3 percent.
And in the district’s other race, David Hamilton held a slim lead over his two opponents, with 8,365 votes, or 47.95 percent, according to complete but unofficial results. Attorney Orjanel Lewis finished in second place in the race, with 44.83 percent of the vote, and Shell McClue ended the night with 1,261 votes, or about 7.23 percent, according to complete but unofficial results.
There are no runoff elections in FBISD, so barring any additional updates, Hamilton will claim the Position 7 spot left vacant when President Dave Rosenthal opted not to run for reelection.
Here are the county’s other major election results:
Elsewhere in the county, challenger Suzette Thompson upset incumbent Greg Holsapple for election to Stafford MSD’s Position 4 seat on the board of trustees with 90 percent of precincts reporting. Thompson won about 51.95 percent of the vote compared to Holsapple’s 41.99 percent, according to the latest results. Edward Rector was in third place with about 6 percent of the vote.
On Stafford City Council, incumbent Don Jones looked set to retain his Position 4 spot with 90 percent of precincts reporting, although he also could face a runoff. More than 367 people voted for Jones, or about 49.13 percent, compared to Adam Sanchez’s 320 votes, or 42.84 percent, and Constantine ‘Costa’ Thanos’ 60 votes, or 8 percent, according to county results.
Sugar Land’s city council races stood in stark contrast to many of the other campaigns, with incumbents easily winning reelection.
Councilperson William Ferguson fended off challenger Larry Lobue for the Position 1 seat, with 5,793 votes, or about 82.57 percent compared to Lobue’s 1,223 votes, or 17.43 percent, according to county results.
Jennifer Lane also retained her seat after finishing with 50.27 percent of the vote in a crowded three-person race featuring Farha Ahmed and Scott Schultz. Ahmed finished in second with 34.17 percent of the vote, according to county results.
For a full list of all the county’s other races, click the link to learn more: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/TX/Fort_Bend/112428/web.285569/#/summary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.