There will be a new seafood option available to diners in Stafford and surrounding communities beginning next month.
According to an early April Facebook post from the restaurant, Lotus Seafood is planning to open a new location in Stafford at 2903 S. Main St. in May. When it opens, the restaurant will be Lotus’ fifth Houston-area location and its first in Fort Bend County.
Lotus offers diners both grilled and boiled seafood such as shrimp, oysters and tilapia, according to its website, as well as both boneless and traditional chicken wings in the person’s choice of eight different sauces. It will also have rice and noodle bowls along with po-boy sandwiches and sides such as seasoned or Cajun fries, egg rolls, hush puppies, and more.
For more information on Lotus Seafood and what the restaurant has to offer, visit its website at lotus-seafood.com.
Whiskey Cake debuts new brunch menu, cocktails
A neighborhood restaurant recently debuted a new weekend menu and specially-crafted cocktails.
On April 21, Whiskey Cake announced that the restaurant has unveiled its new seasonal menus for early risers and night owls alike. The restaurant has seven locations in Texas and nine nationwide, including one at the Grid in Stafford at 12575 Southwest Freeway.
Among the new seasonal options available for brunch diners will be warm cinnamon rolls and avocado toast, along with the French Toast Switch-Up and the carrot cake pancake stack. There will also be shrimp and grits on the menu, as well as Farmshuka eggs with spicy tomato stew, pan-braised field greens, okra, peppers, chickpeas, poached local eggs, citrus-basil vinaigrette, crumbled feta, micro cilantro and blistered flatbread.
In addition to the new brunch menu, Whiskey Cake has also released new craft cocktails. There are options such as Bohemian Raspberry, Twigs and Berries, Nothin’ But a Peach Thing and more.
The brunch menu is available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant said. For more information or to find the nearest Whiskey Cake location, visit whiskeycake.com.
