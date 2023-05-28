Nonprofit coalition leaders provide update on homeless shelter effort

Fort Bend County individuals and families struggling with homelessness will soon have a new location to offer shelter after a coalition of nonprofit organizations begins work on a facility in Rosenberg.
At its May 23 meeting, Fort Bend Commissioners Court heard from leaders of the coalition, which has been collectively working to address the growing issue in the county for several months.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff, who also serves as executive director of the nonprofit organization Abigail's Place, provided an update on the project, which has been in discussion in Commissioners Court for several months. Commissioner had earlier dedicated some funds from the 2020 American Rescue Plan Act toward the effort.
Groff began by thanking the commissioners for their interest in committing county dollars toward the effort, although a vote on the matter was postponed. The agenda item on which the nonprofit leaders were speaking - which would transfer $5,909,544 in the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds into a contingency fund toward the project - had previously been pulled from the meeting agenda to be considered at a later date.
"I am thankful that we live in a county that respects the dignity and needs of our residents," he said.
Groff said the coalition - which also includes Attack Poverty!, the George Foundation, Parks Youth Ranch, and the Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation - is under contract for the purchase of a 3-acre property in "the heart of Rosenberg." He said the coalition plans to move forward on developing a housing and family services center at the property.
Groff said the coalition is working to secure additional funding from the state government and other entities to keep the program sustainable once it begins operating. The group is also nearing the point where it will begin "critical hires" to administer the facility once it's completed.
"We are committed to providing a holistic approach to flourishing by providing safe, secure, and accessible housing and supportive services in Fort Bend County," he said.
Shannon Stavinhola, executive director of Parks Youth Ranch, a Richmond camp for abused and neglected children, told the commissioners that the other piece the group focuses on is the education of youth dealing with homelessness. Two of the youth served by the ranch recently graduated from Lamar CISD, including one who lived in a homeless shelter in downtown Houston was was commuting to the district.
"He had the love and support of his counselors and teachers and administrators to make sure that he had everything that he needed to get finished. And we were able to bring him home to Fort Bend County and he walked the stage," she said.
Another student, she said, had been "in the system" since the age of two. When she first made contact with Parks Youth Ranch, she was two years behind in school, but was able to graduate on time. Both students are planning to pursue post-secondary education, Stanvinhola said.
Brandon Baca, CEO of Attack Poverty!, a faith-based group based in Stafford, said there are thousands of families in Fort Bend County are dealing with the prospect of homelessness.
"We won't continue to look away. It's what we do every day. We step up and support each family with care and dignity. In this collective effort, we want to continue to do that. It's just the right and important thing to do," he said.
The commissioners court is expected to take up the matter again on June 13.
