The owner of a Fort Bend County power plant has shuttered a unit at the facility at least through the end of the month while investigators try to determine what caused a hydrogen fire there.
While officials with NRG Energy – the company that owns W.A. Parish Generating Plant – said Unit 8 would be offline through May, at least one energy expert from the University of Houston said the company may opt to shutter the unit entirely.
“I would not be surprised to see NRG decommission the unit,” said Ed Hirs, a University of Houston Energy Fellow and a professor of energy economics.
The W.A. Parish Generating Plant is one of the Houston region’s biggest power suppliers, and the absence of Unit 8 alone reduces the state’s grid capacity by about 1 percent, Hirs said. If Unit 8 is shuttered, that will permanently reduce the state’s grid capacity, he said.
“It will depend on the damage, but honestly, as a unit, it probably doesn’t make economic sense,” he said.
The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, Hazmat Response Unit and several fire departments at about 5 a.m. May 9 responded to a report of a hydrogen fire at the plant, 2500 YU Jones Road, according to a news release from County Judge KP George’s office.
County officials hadn’t received any reports of injuries during the fire, according to the release.
Responders got the fire under control, and investigators began looking into the cause of the fire.
David Knox, a spokesperson for NRG, said last week that, after a preliminary survey of the unit, the company notified the state’s power grid operator that the unit would remain offline through May.
“During this time, our engineers and operators will work to determine the cause of the fire, understand the status of the damaged equipment and develop a plan for returning the unit to service,” Knox said.
The plant, which has smoke stacks that can be seen from as far away as Brazos Bend State Park some 17 miles away, has come under scrutiny in recent years both for its generating role to the Texas power grid as well as being one of the region’s biggest polluters.
The plant usually ranks in the top three power plants in the country in terms of sulfur emissions, and emits more carbon and sulfur dioxide than the rest of Fort Bend County combined, according to one Rice University researcher.
NRG will face questions about whether or not to invest in repairs at the unit because of the comparatively high cost of operating coal plants compared to the price of electricity, Hirs said.
“For eight of the 10 years prior to 2021, the wholesale price to generate power was more than the cost of providing electricity,” Hirs said.
Coal plants require more maintenance and a much larger workforce than a similarly-sized gas plant, or wind or solar facility, Hirs said.
“The price needs to be high enough to make it worthwhile to turn the plant on,” Hirs said. “When it’s not generating electricity, it’s not earning revenue. And that’s the problem with the ERCOT market design.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) operates the state’s power grid. Hirs pointed out that just a few days after the hydrogen fire, ERCOT announced six other plants had tripped offline and created tight grid conditions.
The operator asked residents to conserve energy through the weekend.
“If this stays offline, the state is going to lose about 1 percent of its dispatchable power plants,” he said.
