OakBend Medical Center to postpone elective procedures

OakBend Medical Center in Richmond announced Thursday in a news release that due to the rising COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Houston area, it will be postponing all elective procedures that require hospital admission.

The move follows Wednesday’s letter from County Judge KP George regarding the recent trend of the region’s COVID-19 patients exceeding 15 percent of the total hospital capacity, pursuant to Governor Abbott’s Oct. 8, 2020 executive order, GA-32.

COVID-19 vaccine update

According to a separate Thursday news release from OakBend Medical Center, hospital administrators said OakBend “has yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for distribution to its patients and the general public.”

Per OakBend’s website, the hospital has deployed the 1,000 doses of the vaccine it has received thus far to “local first responders”.

The hospital plans to continue to vaccinate its frontline healthcare workers, according to guidelines set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS).

OakBend CEO Joe Freudenberger recommended in the news release that the public visit its website for updates regarding the vaccine.