The divide in Fort Bend County over mask mandates continued through the first week of school, with some parents openly considering whether or not to withdraw their students while others planned a protest against such mandates for Monday morning.
As state and local leaders continued their legal maneuverings and public bickering, coronavirus cases in some Fort Bend County school districts continued to rise.
In Fort Bend ISD, for instance, there were about 646 coronavirus cases among students and staff as of the first days of school, according to the district. By Monday, that number had increased to about 665, according to the district’s data.
“It just feels like this whole mask mandate thing has gotten so politically influenced,” said Dinoo Wickramasinghe, a parent of two FBISD students and a supporter of a mask mandate. “It doesn’t seem like this is about children, it’s about pleasing one side versus the other.”
Reached for comment on Monday, Wickramasinghe said she felt like district leaders were bending over backwards to accommodate those that opposed masks, but that there really weren’t options for parents like her.
One of Wickramasinghe’s two children has asthma and has been hospitalized twice in the last two years because of it, she said. The family also lives with an elderly family member, she said.
“It seemed like Fort Bend did a fantastic job last year keeping us safe,” she said. “This year, it’s been like a 180. I understand some of it is funding, and some of it is the legislature. I get that. But it doesn’t seem they’ve made any kind of effort to appease and give peace of mind to parents that do care.”
Then, late Monday evening, after hours of discussion, the FBISD Board of Trustees narrowly approved a mask mandate in a 4-3 vote.
The special meeting drew about 50 people to speak – some for a mask mandate and others against it. Trustees in the hourslong meeting delved deep into the logistics of a mask mandate, before eventually instituting one with district administrators tasked with crafting the specifics.
“Health experts are urging us to wear masks until the positivity rate is down” Trustee Jim Rice said, arguing a letter from the CEOs of all the major hospitals in the Houston region led him to vote in favor of a mandate.
The board’s decision came just hours after the district was forced to shut Pecan Grove Elementary School because of rising numbers of positive coronavirus cases on the campus, according to the district.
Amid the background of most students returning to in-person classes and cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus spiking, particularly among the unvaccinated, is the ongoing legal battle between Fort Bend County and several other local entities and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the legality of his executive order banning mask mandates.
Fort Bend County last week scored a legal victory when Judge J. Christian Becerra of the 434th District Court granted a temporary injunction, halting the enforcement of Abbott’s executive and, at least for now, giving local school districts the ability to institute mandates.
“Yesterday was a victory for our children and parents, county employees and residents,” County Judge KP George said at a Friday press conference. “The win in the battle was heartfelt because it removes the roadblock that was placed in front of our municipalities and school districts.”
Becerra’s ruling is just the latest in what has been a flurry of activity in courts across the state as counties continue to battle Abbott over the executive order.
Essentially, most rulings thus far have been on procedural issues and it will still be some time before the Texas Supreme Court actually rules on the merits of the case itself, according to Shawn Johnson, an attorney who does some work in Fort Bend County.
“There are about to be a lot of outcomes that are very confusing to the public,” Johnson said. “Both sides, when they get an order that looks good for them, are going to say, ‘see, I won.’ But so much, at least with the Supreme Court so far, has been really procedural.”
Most of the counties opposing the governor’s executive order have secured temporary restraining orders against him – measures that have a much lower burden of proof, Johnson said. Those counties have begun arguing and, in some cases, receiving temporary injunctions.
Meanwhile, the state has largely argued before the Texas Supreme Court on technical details, Johnson said.
Perhaps more telling than any court ruling thus far has been the Texas Education Agency announcing on Thursday that, while the fight over Abbott’s executive order rages in the courts, the agency wouldn’t enforce the executive order, Johnson said.
“Further guidance will be made available after the court issues are resolved,” the agency wrote in a Thursday news release.
While the agency’s decision and the ongoing legal battle now open the path for school districts to institute mask mandates, no district in Fort Bend County has yet opted to do so.
Lamar Consolidated ISD, for instance, last week voted down a revision that would have made masks mandatory in a 5-2 vote.
And Stafford MSD in its last public acknowledgement of mask mandates said it would continue to only encourage their use.
“At this time, we will strongly encourage masks for all individuals regardless of vaccination status for the new school year,” said Gracie Martinez, spokesperson for the district.
Before Monday’s vote to institute the mandate, FBISD officials had been largely silent about their plans following the flurry of court decisions.
In their last public statement prior to the meeting, they said they would only continue to encourage mask use.
“After consulting with our legal counsel to ensure our mitigation efforts are within the confines of the law, the district continues to highly encourage wearing masks and doing so remains optional,” according to an Aug. 12 news release. “The district continues to monitor the latest legal developments while carefully watching internal COVID-19 data and reinforcing our COVID mitigation protocols.”
George on Friday told reporters that he hopes districts reconsider and instate mask mandates, but that to force them to do so at this point would be hypocritical, given his criticism of Abbott for taking local entities’ ability to choose away from them.
“Every moment that we wait, adults have failed children,” George said of mask mandates.
George has already instituted a mask mandate in county facilities. And Fort Bend County’s Local Health Authority, Jacqueline Minter, has cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance for universal indoor masking and asked local districts to follow the CDC’s standard of care.
Health officials last week urged Fort Bend County residents to wear masks and get vaccinated, as the delta variant of the coronavirus appears to be spreading especially among the unvaccinated.
“I never thought I would be talking like this in 2021,” said Faisal Masud, the medical director of critical care at Houston Methodist Hospital. “The grim reality is we’re seeing more cases in the hospital now than ever before. And it doesn’t have to be like that.”
Coronavirus patients occupied more than 43.5 percent of intensive care beds across the Houston region last week, according to data from SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council, a nonprofit organization that tracks hospital data.
There are about 949 COVID-19 patients in the hospital region, up from about 134 in late June, according to the data.
Dozens of hospitals across the state have run out of intensive care unit beds as cases spike, according to an article in the Texas Tribune.
The vast majority of new coronavirus cases have been among unvaccinated Fort Bend County residents, according to health experts. Children 12 and younger are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
Despite that, some Fort Bend County residents and parents of students were opposed to the idea of a mask mandate or forcing people to take vaccines.
“As far as mandates go, I feel that should be a choice of individuals about whether or not to wear a mask,” said Kellie Pope, who has four children, three of whom attend FBISD schools. “Even though delta is more contagious than the others, there’s no data to support the idea that children are significantly negatively impacted by COVID-19.”
Pope said she wasn’t opposed to the idea of vaccines or wearing masks, but only the government forcing her to do so, she said. But Pope also acknowledged she and her family had not yet received the vaccine, some because they aren’t eligible for it.
“There are legitimate questions that people have,” she said. “And we’re told to just shut up and take the vaccine.”
