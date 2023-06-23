Parts of U.S. 59 closed this weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all southbound and northbound main lanes of U.S. Highway 59 at the Oyster Creek Bridge from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., according to a notice from the City of Sugar Land. This complete closure is needed to shift all lanes to the west onto the newly constructed Southbound Oyster Creek Bridge.
Detours will be as follows:
- Southbound traffic will exit to the frontage road towards HWY 6 and allowed to re-enter HWY59 before HWY 6.
- Northbound traffic will exit to the frontage road towards Williams Trace Blvd. and allowed to re-enter HWY59 before Williams Trace Blvd.
