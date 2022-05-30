The pastor of a church in Stafford has been arrested amid accusations he had been assaulting a woman since 2020, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregorio Geremias Maldonado, 44, of Katy, has been charged with assault, according to county court records.
Maldonado’s charge comes after a woman told sheriff’s office investigators that he had allegedly been indecently assaulting her since 2020, according to a news release.
Deputies are still looking into other allegations against Maldonado, according to the news release.
Assault is a class A misdemeanor, punishable with up to a year in county jail and a maximum $4,000 fine, according to the release.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call 281-341-4686.
