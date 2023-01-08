Sugar Land police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Alief ISD teacher at her Sugar Land home in what police say was a domestic violence incident.
Doug Adolph, spokesman for the City of Sugar Land, confirmed that police found Wendy Duan, 29, with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of her home 1100 block of Oxford Mills Drive in New Territory. They were responding to reports of gunshots at 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
Paramedics arrived and pronounced Duan dead at the scene. Duan, who was unmarried, was the owner of the house. She was the sole person at the house when police arrived.
Adolph said Sugar Land police have identified a suspect who is not in custody. They are not releasing any information about the suspect out of concern that it could hinder his apprehension, Adolph said.
According to police, the shooting was the result of a domestic violence incident, although no details were given.
A statement released by Alief ISD on Monday confirmed that Duan had been employed at the district since 2017.
"We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan. She was a third grade reading and writing teacher at Boone Elementary. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time," the statement read.
"To assist students and staff members in the grieving process, the crisis counseling team was at Boone Elementary this morning and will remain at the campus as long as needed," the statement read.
This is a developing story.
