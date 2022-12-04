As a county with a fast-growing population, Fort Bend needs to work harder and smarter to address the demands on the current infrastructure and the ones that loom ahead, Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage told an audience of business people and public officials last week.
Prestage, fresh off his most recent reelection victory in an office he's held since 1990, told a breakfast gathering at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce on November 30 that Fort Bend is simply growing too fast to hold onto the old ways of thinking about how to keep up.
"This is a wonderful place. We have a real sense of community, and we're proud to live here," Prestage.
But, he said, certain recent acts passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by Governor Greg Abbott have impinged on counties' ability to pay for infrastructure improvements.
He particularly pointed to Senate Bill 2, passed and signed into law in 2019, which moves the rollback rate reduction threshold for counties and cities with populations over 300,000 from 8 percent to 3.5 percent. The act also instituted a property tax cap for school districts of 2.5 percent for maintenance and operations costs. The changes took effect in 2020.
In a fast-growing county like Fort Bend, Prestage said, these limitations severely hamper efforts to fund infrastructure improvements, as well as a large school district like Fort Bend ISD to keep up with the demands of a growing student population.
In 1996, Fort Bend County had a property tax rate of 66 cents per $100 of valuation, he noted. Today, with a much larger population, the rate is 44 cents per $100. All the while, residents' expectations for services and improvements has also been rising, he said.
Prestage divided the infrastructure picture into three distinct baskets: mobility drainage, and facilities.
On the mobility side, he said Fort Bend has long benefited by its access to a major freeway and several state highways. But has the county has become more dense, the strain on the road system has become more pronounced.
Turning to drainage, Prestage said "Fort Bend is a flat county." But the Brazos River is continually prone to flooding, and the property tax cap makes it hard for the county to make drainage improvements to address the problem, he said.
Finally, on facilities, Prestage said that while citizens might not put them top of mind, residents love amenities such as libraries and parks, and there is increasing demand for community centers and the like.
Prestage offered a number of scenarios for addressing the infrastructure issue. Officials can decide to "do nothing." They can put pressure on the Legislature to reduce the property tax cap, although he admitted "I don't think that's going to happen for quite some time."
Prestage said counties can use an already approved mechanism to access state taxes in unincorporated areas, or they can shift to more user pay mechanism like toll roads.
But, he said, county officials must also consider the possibility of incurring more public debt in order to fund infrastructure projects. He also touted the use of public-private partnerships, such as the one that led to the Epicenter, a multipurpose facility project now underway in the Rosenberg area.
Presage said the solutions lie in having the right mix of competence and relationships. He also listed what he called the Five I's for people both in and out of government: involved, informed, innovative, insightful, and inclusive.
