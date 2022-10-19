Sugar Land is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to determine whether anyone acted criminally in connection to an investigation into unauthorized euthanizations at the city’s animal shelter, but city leaders have yet to make long-term decisions on the shelter’s future, according to Doug Adolph, a spokesperson for the city.
City leaders are still mulling all options for the shelter moving forward, including the possibility of shifting funding to a regional shelter and partnering with a nonprofit organization to oversee operations, Adolph said.
“This type of partnership would allow the city to have an agreement with another entity to perform the shelter operations, but the city would maintain the animal control operations,” Adolph said.
In the more than three weeks since Sugar Land city officials first announced an investigation into unauthorized euthanizations at the shelter found more than 38 dogs and cats were killed without following proper procedure, residents have raised questions about how that could have happened and what might change moving forward.
Claudine Vass is a Richmond resident and the founder and president of Fort Bend Pets Alive – a nonprofit organization dedicated to turning more county animal shelters into no-kill shelters.
Vass in a conversation with the Star last week said it was a matter of Sugar Land needing the will to change operations moving forward.
Some residents for years have questioned Sugar Land’s animal shelter, arguing the way city leaders calculate its save rate make it sound better than it really is.
The shelter, for instance, regularly lists its save rate as 95 percent and higher, according to documents provided to the Star. But that’s because the calculations don’t include those animals that are euthanized, according to the documents.
Adolph told the Star the city would review monthly save rate calculations to see if an error exists, and fix it if it does.
The city has already fired five people in connection to the investigation into unauthorized euthanizations, Adolph said.
City administrators are also reviewing all policies and procedures to determine what to change, Adolph said.
One possibility might be shifting toward a regional approach moving forward, Adolph said. Staff initially presented this possibility to the city’s animal advisory board in April, Adolph said.
Elected leaders thus far have rejected requests to seek a no-kill designation for the shelter.
“We have discussed the no-kill designation multiple times in the past with the animal advisory board, but the recommendation has been to not adopt the designation,” Adolph said.
In the interim, the city has temporarily reassigned staff from other offices to work alongside the six existing members of animal services to staff the shelter until administrators can hire new employees, Adolph said. The city is recruiting and interviewing for seven positions, Adolph said.
The city is also using a veterinarian staffing agency to keep two technicians at the shelter each day and another agency to provide between two and three kennel technicians each day, Adolph said.
