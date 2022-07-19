A unit at a power plant in Fort Bend County will remain offline through at least the end of the year after a fire broke out at the facility earlier this year, and several local energy experts are left wondering about the long-term future of one of the region’s biggest energy producers.
Officials with NRG Energy – the company that owns W.A. Parish Generating Plant in Fort Bend County – have notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that Unit 8 at the plant will remain offline through Dec. 31, according to Pat Hammond, spokesperson for the company.
That, combined with other recent energy news in Texas, has some wondering what the company’s plan is.
“I’m not entirely sure what the model is internally for them,” said Steve Brown, a Fort Bend County homeowner who has worked in energy sustainability and helped steer several solar projects in the county. “I’m not sure how they expect to turn a profit on coal moving forward. I assume there’s still some debt with the project itself and they’re trying to keep is going as long as possible so they can recover that debt back. But at this rate, because coal is not very profitable, that’s taking longer and longer.”
The W.A. Parish Generating Plant is one of the Houston region’s biggest power suppliers, and the absence of Unit 8 alone reduces the state’s grid capacity by about 1 percent, according to Ed Hirs, a University of Houston Energy Fellow and a professor of energy economics. If Unit 8 is shuttered, that will permanently reduce the state’s grid capacity, Hirs said.
The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, Hazmat Response Unit and several fire departments at about 5 a.m. May 9 responded to a report of a hydrogen fire at the plant, 2500 YU Jones Road, according to a news release from County Judge KP George’s office.
The plant, which has smoke stacks that can be seen from as far away as Brazos Bend State Park some 17 miles away, has come under scrutiny in recent years both for its generating role to the Texas power grid as well as being one of the region’s biggest polluters.
The plant usually ranks in the top three power plants in the country in terms of sulfur emissions, and emits more carbon and sulfur dioxide than the rest of Fort Bend County combined, according to one Rice University researcher.
The county plant comes into even greater focus in recent weeks, given rising temperatures have created tight grid conditions across the state.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas twice last week asked residents to conserve power in an effort to keep electricity flowing across the state amid tight grid conditions.
Brown this week said it was time to start considering the costs and benefits of keeping the plant online, and whether NRG might be better-served investing in renewable energy instead.
“The problem for us regular people is that we have to pay more to have plants like that available,” Brown said. “But they’ve really proven to be unreliable. It’s a Catch 22 – what do we get out of this? Energy security, affordability or cheap power? We don’t get any of those things.”
Instead, the plant serves as one of the region’s biggest polluters, Brown said.
“To the extent that we can begin to accumulate real-time data on what’s being released from Parish, that will be the beginning of the end for Parish,” Brown said.
