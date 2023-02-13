With the last piece of the puzzle now in place, Missouri City is soon to embark on a project to renovate and greatly expand Freedom Tree Park, which pays homage to the summer day in 1865 when enslaved people at the former Palmer Plantation learned that they were free.
According to the historical marker placed at the park, the Palmer Plantation was founded by planter and Texas state official Edward Palmer in 1860. After the death of Palmer and later his wife, the plantation was owned by their teenage daughter, Bettie.
After the end of the Civil War and the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston (now honored as the federal holiday Juneteenth), a white overseer and Ed Graves, one of the slaves at the Palmer Plantation, gathered the remaining slaves underneath the large oak tree to announce that they were now free. They would be able to continue working on the property, with a portion of the crops as compensation.
Among the items the facilities bond referendum approved by Missouri City voters in 2021 was a $3.5 million item for the renovation of Freedom Tree Park, which has gained more public notice in recent years, according to District B Councilman Jeffrey Boney.
The tree is located in the smaller portion of the present park, tucked away on a plot of land surrounded by homes of the Lake Olympia neighborhood. That portion will be renovated and new amenities will be built on a much larger property directly across Misty Hollow Drive.
Boney said an ad hoc committee was formed to develop the project design involving city officials, business owners, residents and other stakeholder. The effort is also led by Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Emery, whose District D includes Lake Olympia and Freedom Tree Park. (Emery was not available for comment by press time for this story.)
While the project design has been moving apace, but there was one major sticking point. The larger piece of property includes an easement held by the Houston-based Phllips 66 energy company.
At the beginning of the February 6 City Council meeting, Boney announced that after discussions between city officials and Philips 66 representatives, facilitated in part by U.S. Rep. Al Green, including a visit to the park site, the company has agreed to forgo the easement.
Boney told the Fort Bend Star that will allow the city to move forward with its current design without major modifications that might have delayed construction.
The proposed design includes new vegetation to act as a buffer from the traffic of surrounding streets, a pergola, two children's playgrounds, a performance stage, and off-street parking. Construction is expected to begin next year.
As an African-American who has lived in Missouri City for decades, Boney said the enhancement of Freedom Tree Park is important to him not only personally, but as a recognition of residents of the history of the area and the need for education.
He said he expects the park will attract visitors from around the Houston region, including school children, who will come to learn about and reflect on that history.
