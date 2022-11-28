A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting.
"According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced by the East Water Purification Plant located at 2342 Federal Rd. #2276," Channel 2 reports.
According to city officials, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
As a result of the Boil Water Notice, the public is advised:
- Do not drink the water without boiling it first.
- Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.
- Let it cool before using.
- Individuals without the power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.
The City of Houston notified Fort Bend ISD Sunday evening that a boil water notice is in effect for areas of the city that include Willowridge High School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, and Ridgemont, Ridgegate, Briargate and Blue Ridge elementary schools, Channel 2 reports.
"The affected schools will be open Monday, according to the district. The district said it will supply bottled water to everyone on campus. Additionally, meal service students and staff will be adjusted, FBISD said," according to the report.
UPDATE: At 7:39 a.m. the City of Sugar Land issued an emailed statement that the city has its own independent water system and is therefore not impacted by the boil water notice that was issued by the City of Houston.
This is a developing story. Read the full KPRC Channel 2 story here.
