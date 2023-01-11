A Missouri City police officer who is running for mayor of Houston has been accused of assault by her boyfriend, KTRK Channel 13 is reporting.
"Robin Williams, 32, is accused of beating her boyfriend on multiple occasions. In two incidents, she's accused of using her department-issued baton and Taser," the station reports.
"Harris County Constable Precinct 7 deputies responded to a family disturbance call from Williams' live-in boyfriend on Dec. 31, 2022 in the Brunswick Meadows subdivision on Houston' southside.
"The boyfriend reportedly told deputies Williams punched him in the mouth during a verbal altercation. He said he was in pain and was bleeding from a cut on his lip.
"According to court documents, this was not the first time Williams had assaulted her boyfriend. He reportedly told police she struck him multiple times with her department-issued baton on Aug. 4, 2022," according to the report.
"By Jan. 5, both Pct. 7 and Missouri City police were trying to contact Williams, investigators said. Still, she did not answer calls or return messages.
"Missouri City police confirmed data showed Williams had discharged her Taser but never reported it. They said they also noticed the original cartridge issued to the officer was not the current cartridge in her Taser."
In early January, the Harris County District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Williams' arrest for the felony charge of continuous family violence assault, Pct. 7 said, according to KTRK Channel 13.
"On Jan. 10, Deputy King was informed that Williams would be at the Missouri City Police Department. Pct. 7 deputies arrived and placed Williams under arrest when she arrived, investigators said," according to the report.
Williams's mayoral campaign has yet to comment about her arrest, the report states.
The Missouri City Police Department issued the following statement:
"On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Missouri City Police Officer Robin Williams was taken into custody at the Missouri City Police Department as a result of a criminal investigation conducted by the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office. The Missouri City Police Department is fully cooperating with the agencies conducting this investigation."
Read KTRK Channel 13's full report here. This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.