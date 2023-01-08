A woman identified as an Alief ISD teacher was shot and killed at her Sugar Land home Saturday night in a suspected domestic violence incident, according to media reports.
"Officers with Sugar Land Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Drive near New Territory Drive at around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire from neighbors," reports KPRC Channel 2.
"When they arrived, police said they found the woman, identified as 29-year-old Wendy Duan, in the backyard. Paramedics arrived at the home and pronounced her dead," according to the report
"According to investigators, Duan was the only one in the home," according to the report.
"A possible suspect was identified by investigators, but his identity was not released at this time as he possibly fled the scene.
"Police believe the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation."
The KPRC report states that Alief ISD officials confirmed that Duan was a staff member who had worked as an assistant teacher since 2017.
Read the full KPRC report here.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.