A nearby river authority recently reached a $69 million agreement with the city of Houston to purchase a proposed reservoir project that, if completed, might one day provide water to thousands of homes across the region.
The Brazos River Authority purchased about 70 percent of project rights for the Allens Creek Reservoir Project from Houston – a move that gives Houston the ability to purchase some water from the reservoir should the project ever move forward, according to a news release.
The sale is the first in what will be a yearslong process to construct a new water source in the state, said David Collinsworth, general manager and CEO for the river authority.
While the river authority’s headquarters are in Waco and it generally serves an area west of Fort Bend County, having a new water supply is big for the entire region, Collinsworth explained.
“This reservoir would generate 100,000-plus acre feet of water with the possibility of expansion,” he said.
The Allens Creek Reservoir Project has been in the works for more than 40 years, according to the river authority. The authority in 2002 held some meetings with communities near the project site (near Sealy and Wallis in Austin County) and in 2016 met with news media in hopes of moving the project forward, Collinsworth said.
Under the project, crews would construct an off-channel reservoir just west of the main channel of the Brazos River, according to the authority. It could one day cost as much as $500 million to construct.
But the purchase is the most tangible sign that the reservoir might one day be reality, Collinsworth said.
To build a reservoir in Texas, an entity needs three things – water rights, property and a national permit through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Collinsworth said. The river authority holds the first two things following the purchase agreement, and will now begin a likely seven-year process to acquire the permit, he said.
