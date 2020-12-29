Richmond community center transitioning food distribution

By Landan Kuhlmann

As a local community center serving as a food distribution site during the COVID-19 pandemic prepares to transition its avenue of distribution, it has reached a milestone.

Richmond’s Mamie George Community Center (MGCC) recently surpassed 2 million pounds of food distributed to the community during the nine months of the pandemic at 1111 Collins Rd. in Richmond.

Since opening as a distribution hub earlier this year, MGCC has provided food on a first-come, first-served, drive-through basis. But beginning Jan. 5, distribution will transition to allow families to make appointments for pickup. Families will still be served in the safety of their vehicles via drive-through distribution, receiving food reserved for each family.

Mamie George Executive Director Gladys Brumfield-James said in a news release that the center has served four times as much food as usual to families in need during the pandemic. In total, the center has distributed over 2.1 million pounds of food to more than 154,000 families.

“The lines are long for help from our food pantry, because COVID-19 drained resources for families all across Fort Bend County,” Brumfield-James said. “… We’ve had people coming in who never thought they would be struggling to feed their families.”

Appointments for food pickup can be made for Tuesday through Thursday mornings at CatholicCharities.org/food. For more information about distribution efforts, call 281-202-6289.