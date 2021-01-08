Richmond emergency management coordinator dies from COVID-19 complications

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

The City of Richmond announced Monday that Emergency Management Coordinator Anthony Pryor has passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

Pryor is survived by his wife Julie and his son. He was hired as Richmond’s emergency management coordinator in July 2019, and had more than 20 years of experience in the fire and emergency service field according to the city.

The city said Pryor will be remembered for his leadership as well as his “upbeat attitude and welcoming smile” around the department.

“He was a known problem solver and leader through these last ten months of the COVID pandemic and brought welcome experience to the Emergency Management department,” the city said in a news release. “His dedication to the city of Richmond was unwavering. We will miss him dearly.”