A Richmond man has been charged with murder in what authorities say is a successfully reopened cold case.
Johnny Minh Dang, 33, is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond, charged in the death of Lorraine Diaz, a 21-year old Houston woman and mother of two who was found dead in the trunk of a burned car in 2017.
According to a news release from the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office, on January 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a burning vehicle in a rural location off FM 762 in Richmond, south of George Ranch High School. After the fire was extinguished, deputies found Diaz's body.
Dang was considered a prime suspect in Diaz’s death early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him with the crime, according to the release.
Sheriff’s detectives, with support from the Texas Rangers, reopened the case and continued the investigation. A break occurred in the fall of 2022 when additional information was gained which led to Dang's arrest by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force on November 29, according to the release. Additional charges are expected, authorities say.
“This was an especially brutal murder of a young woman,” FBCSO Detective Scott Minyard said in the release. “I am extremely thankful for the diligent efforts by detectives originally assigned to this case and our Texas Ranger partners, Ranger Pete Luna and Ranger James Wilkins.”
“Our detectives and our Texas Ranger partners worked tirelessly to solve this cold case,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said in the release. “They never gave up, and their persistence ultimately led up to identifying and arresting the suspect of this heinous crime.”
