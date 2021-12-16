A Richmond man has been accused of sexually abusing a child after a three-month investigation ended with his arrest, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Emeterio, 49, has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to county court records. He is being held in the Fort Bend County jail on a $100,000 bond, according to a news release.
Detectives arrested Emeterio on Friday, after a three-month investigation that involved investigators with both the sheriff’s office and the Fort Bend County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.