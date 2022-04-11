A Richmond man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2019 shooting death of his wife.
Quang Do, 41, of Richmond, had pleaded guilty to murder in November in connection to the death of his wife, Jenny, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
Do in April 2019 shot and killed his wife and then fled to Louisiana, where he was caught by a sheriff’s office, according to a news release.
Do will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, according to the release.
