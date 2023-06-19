Richmond poised to show off its 'brilliance," mayor says in annual address

Richmond, the once-sleepy seat of Fort Bend County, is growing fast and is expected to grow even faster in the coming years, Mayor Becky Haas said in the annual "State of the City" address at the ornate Briscoe Manor last week.
"I've been mayor for over two-and-a-half years now, and the learning curve was pretty sharp," Haas said. "I guess the best term to describe my time is 'humbling.'"
She expressed her tremendous respect for the city's employees, as well as for the city Commissioners, whom, she said, even when they disagree treat each other with professionalism.
"These are sunny times in Richmond. We pride ourselves on our history, our city being a treasure, and the growth in population, business, and opportunities," she said. "And that is the challenge - linking our past with our progress. As they say, times are a-changing."
Haas cited Richmond's "picaresque downtown and our historic buildings" not only for their charm but also for being among the drivers of the city's residential and business development in recent years.
"Tomorrow we will be challenged with accommodating yet-to-be-determined growth and development. Did I say tomorrow? Tomorrow is today," she said.
Haas said that driving around the city has been "nearly impossible" because of all of the recent projects being constructed by the Texas Department of Transportation.
"We have all struggled with traffic and orange barrels that line our roadways. But in Richmond, those barrels mean progress," Haas said. But through partnerships between the city and other entities, the projects are moving forward and should alleviate the congestion in the long term, she said.
Haas said city staff excel at developing an annual budget that allows the city to provide services within its means, and the economic development department has been courting new businesses into the city that help grow its property tax base.
"As I have learned, our income source can be complex and a moving target," Haas said, adding that the Texas Legislature "handed us some new challenges two years ago. And as we sit here, we are evaluating what is being signed into law today."
"We all want to maintain quality services while maintaining our staff and building our future as well," she said. "That's a costly challenge. However, I'm glad to report that our staff, with their expertise, have always been able to find a workable solution."
In the last year, the City Commission lowered the ad valorem tax rate from 68 cents to 66 cents, she said.
"I am confident we will continue to be very best stewards of our taxpayers' hard-earned money, my confidence raised on the shoulders of our staff members preparing a budget that can increase salaries to maintain competitive wages while maintaining a quality workforce," she said.
Along with that, Haas said, Richmond's budget allows the city to focus on needed capital improvement projects, including street repairs, curbs and gutters, repaving streets, and maintaining information technology.
Haas said she has been "encouraged" by the city's recent conversations with the leadership of Fort Bend County, especially with regards to financial assistance for infrastructure projects.
"Fort Bend County is a solid partner in many of our infrastructure improvements, especially with regards to mobility," she said.
"I know you've heard me say it before - Richmond is a diamond in the rough," Haas said. But a skilled jeweler can hone a diamond's "maximum brilliance," she said. Richmond is poised to show off its own brilliance, she said.
The event was hosted by the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.
