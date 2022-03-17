A Richmond woman is accused of shooting her husband when he tried to leave the home after an argument, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Adonia Martinez, 32, of Richmond, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting, according to court records. Her bond is not yet set.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to reports of a domestic disturbance at about 6:50 a.m. March 10 in the 6600 block of Plum Springs Lane in Richmond, according to a news release. Deputies found Larry Martinez, 31, injured, and transported him to the medical center where he was listed in stable condition, according to the release.
A witness told investigators that Adonia Martinez had allegedly shot her husband as he was leaving in their vehicle shortly after an argument, according to the release.
