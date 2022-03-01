A Richmond woman is accused of stabbing her sister to death.
Antonia Reyes, 19, of Richmond, has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Yasmin Reyes, 20, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Antonia Reyes’ bond is set at $250,000.
Deputies on Feb. 4 responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 8000 block of Garland Path Bend and found that two sisters had been involved in a domestic disturbance, according to a news release.
Yasmin Reyes was transported to a hospital where she later died, according to the release.
