A Rosenberg man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Jesus Abel Lugo-Alcala, 44, last week pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
A child in September 2018 told a school counselor that they’d been abused by someone close to a family member, and school authorities contacted the sheriff’s office, which began an investigation, according to the district attorney’s office.
The child identified Lugo-Alcala, who had known the child’s family for a short period of time, according to a news release.
