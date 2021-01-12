Rosenberg welcomes new fire marshal

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

The city of Rosenberg announced Jan. 5 that it has introduced Curtis Campbell as its new fire marshal.

“The Rosenberg Fire Department is proud to have Curtis as the next fire marshal for the city of Rosenberg,” Fire Chief Darrell Himly said in a news release. “The knowledge and experience that Curtis brings to the fire marshal’s office will be an asset as Rosenberg continues to grow and develop.”

Campbell is a lifelong Fort Bend County resident, according to the city, and has more than 20 years of public safety and fire prevention experience. He has previously served as Chief Fire Marshal for the cities of Richmond and Missouri City.

“I look forward to the challenges and opportunities in my position and am excited about the future of Rosenberg,” he said.

For more information about the Rosenberg Fire Department, visit rosenbergtx.gov/fire or call 832-595-3600.