More than two weeks after a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in Fresno, officials with the office are declining to answer any questions about the incident.
Investigators allege that at about 10:15 p.m. June 23, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 2400 block of Naill Road in Fresno and that, during the stop, the driver “evaded and assaulted” the deputy, according to a news release.
The deputy then shot and killed the man, according to the news release.
The deputy was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and released, investigators assert.
Jacqueline Preston, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, declined last week to release any further information about the incident, including the names of either the deputy or dead man.
She also declined to elaborate on what was meant by “evaded and assaulted.”
“The case remains under investigation and additional details will be released once the investigation has been completed,” she said.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and referred comments to the sheriff’s office.
Preston’s comments about not releasing more information comes in opposition to an officer-involved shooting earlier this year, where office officials released more information about the specifics of the incident, along with the names of all involved, in the days after the shooting.
Preston did not respond to a question about why the department is treating this case differently.
Preston declined to provide video of the shooting.
