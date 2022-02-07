Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man in connection to the April 2021 death of a woman in Wallis, between Rosenberg and Sealy in Austin County, according to a news release.
John David Dixon, 49, is charged with murder in connection to the death of Yvonne Zavala, 42, according to the news release. Dixon is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and his combined bond is set at $305,000.
Investigators along with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Dixon on Jan. 25 at a Wallis residence after an investigation into Zavala’s death, according to the release.
Zavala and Dixon allegedly shared an address in the 7600 block of Lana Lane where deputies first discovered her death, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.