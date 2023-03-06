A new report from the environmental advocacy group the Sierra Club finds that the W A Parish power plant operated by NRG Energy in central Fort Bend County is the 8th-worst coal-fired plant in the nation in contributing to premature deaths from soot pollution.
The report, titled "Out of Control: The Deadly Impact of Coal Plant Pollution," states that while many of the nation's coal-fired plants have been retired in recent years in the wake of more stringent environmental laws and market forces, researchers estimate that "the remaining fleet of coal-fired power plants is still responsible for 3,800 premature deaths per year due to particulate pollution. 10% of plants are super-polluters responsible for over 50% of these deaths."
"Polluted air has been linked to increased asthma rates, bronchitis, blood clots, heart attacks, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, diabetes, and weakened immune systems among other adverse health impacts. These health impacts not only affect the quality of life for those who are exposed, but can also lead to premature mortality," the report states, citing 2021 research by the University of Chicago
The Parish plant is ranked eighth in a table listing 17 plants across the country which the Sierra Club says "are responsible for 1,920 premature deaths per year — representing over half of deaths from the remaining fleet."
“The people of Southeast Texas carry the immense burden of air pollution created by Parish and numerous additional sources,” Bryan Parras, a Healthy Communities campaign representative for the Sierra Club, said in a press release. “All of these risks – especially when added together – are more than we should ever ask one community to bear. Yet the state of Texas, and the EPA, continue to let wealthy industrial corporations harm our residents for no other reason than profit. We need stronger rules from federal regulators and state leaders who are fed up with the myth that this industry is in any way good for our people.”
According to the Sierra Club, 70 percent of the people who it says die prematurely due to pollution from the Parish plant live in Texas, and most of them live in Harris County. But, the group claims, many of the remaining people harmed live in Fort Bend County, and the harmful effects also impact people in Tarrant, Dallas, and Bexar counties as a result of pollutants carried by winds.
"NRG is one of the most deadly independent power producers in the country, affecting much of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas, despite only providing power to the Texas grid." the press release states. "The Sierra Club analysis shows that people of color are exposed to more soot pollution from NRG than any other utility parent company in the country. NRG’s coal plants exposed Latinos to 98% more and Black Americans to 40% more soot pollution than white Americans. With no firm retirement plans, these plants will continue to harm communities across the South."
The Sierra Club calls for the retirement of all coal-fired power plants in the country, including the Parish plant, and for policies that will lead to the rapid deployment of renewable energy resources.
In a written statement, NRG said that it works hard to adhere to environmental regulations while providing the energy that is vital to Texas residents and the economy.
"NRG takes protecting the environment and complying with all environmental rules and regulations very seriously. We are proud of our environmental record, and committed to delivering on our vision for a more sustainable energy future. Our fleet, including the WA Parish plant, continues to meet all of its permit requirements." the company said.
"The WA Parish power plant provides almost 4% of all the power in ERCOT. It plays an incredibly important role in providing Texans with reliable and affordable power. It is dispatchable power and built to run when Texans need power, no matter the time of day or weather conditions. The units at the plant are both coal and natural gas giving the facility extra resiliency with dual fuel and on-site fuel storage. The coal units at Parish play a key role in providing reliable power to our customers." it said.
"At NRG, we remain committed to delivering on our vision for a more sustainable energy future. We continue to decarbonize our power generation fleet and remain committed to our carbon reduction goals," the company said.
The full Sierra Club report can be found at coal.sierraclub.org.
