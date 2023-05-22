Stafford City Council begins new era, but mayoral seat still uncertain

It's virtually a brand new day for the City of Stafford after the departure last week of three long-standing members of City Council. But who will lead the Council from the mayor's seat remains unresolved, pending a run-off election.
During a specially called meeting on May 16, Position 4 Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones, Position 2 Council member Wen Guerra, and Position 6 Council member Ken Mathew - who all had challenged incumbent Mayor Cecil Willis in the May 6 municipal election, were officially bid adieu after making parting comments. Mathew and Willis will face each other in the run-off election on June 6.
With four active members vying for the mayoral seat, tensions on City Council had been running high for weeks. But at the May 16 meeting, each of the departing members gave very conciliatory remarks after being presented by Willis with plaques honoring their combined 43 years of public service.
Guerra and Jones seemed particularly relieved to have the sometimes ugly race behind them. Guerra had originally planned to run in the 2020 special election to replace the deceased Mayor Leonard Scarcella, who before his death earlier that year had served for five decades, making him the longest-serving mayor in the United States. But Guerra opted to leave the race, clearing the path for Willis that year.
He said that after decades of serving the city in various capacities, he was looking forward to spending more time with his large extended family.
Jones, who has been a vocal critic of the city's long-standing financial policies which he says keep Stafford from offering a high level of services to its residents, had clashed most fiercely with Willis in recent weeks, especially over his proposal to hold an orchestral concert for the city's first official Juneteenth festival this year.
That plan was ultimately voted down by the Council, largely over budget concerns, with the Council opting instead for a much more pared-down proposal put forward by Council member William Bostic.
But on May 16, Jones spoke about how his decades of public service, including his career as a teacher and school administrator, were inspired by the turmoil and assassinations of the 1960;s that led him to spend his life trying to bring together people of all types.
After the kudos and words from the departing members, it was time for the swearing in of Position 5 Council member Xavier Herrera, who easily won reelection, and new Position 2 member (and former member) Virginia Rosas, and new Position 6 member Tim Wood. Each gave their own remarks, all focused on working to make the city stronger.
Christopher Caldwell. who ran unopposed for the Position 4 seat, was not present because he was on his honeymoon. He will be sworn in later.
In the new Council's first order of business, Herrera was unanimously chosen to serve as the new Mayor Pro Tem.
