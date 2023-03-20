Stafford City Council debates plans for Juneteenth concert

With Juneteenth just three months away, the City of Stafford's ambitious plans for a new event are proceeding, but not without some controversy.
At the March 15 City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones laid out the ideas thus far developed in a special ad hoc committee he initiated earlier this year to create a full-day festival marking the day in June 1865, after the end of the Civil War, when a U.S. Army general announced in Galveston that all formerly enslaved people in Texas were free.
The celebration known as Juneteenth was celebrated by Black Americans in Texas beyond for decades before being recognized as a federal holiday in 2020.
Jones, who along with fellow Council members Wen Guerra and Ken Mathew are challenging incumbent Mayor Cecil Willis in the May 6 municipal election, said the committee had had extensive discussions on what the celebration would entail. In the end, the committee decided on a special concert that would be held at the Stafford Center on June `17, a Saturday. This year, the actual Juneeenth day falls on a Monday.
Jones said committee co-chair A. J. Honoré, a former City Council member, recommended the Scott Joplin Orchestra, a primarily Black volunteer orchestra that is part of the Houston-based Community Music Center, as the primary entertainment act. After hearing the orchestra perform and meeting with Community Music Center head Anne Lundy, Jones said, he was immediately sold on the idea.
The entire event is expected to last about two-and-a-half hours, Jones said. He made a motion that the Council authorize up to $25,000, to come from the city's Hotel Occupancy Tax funds, to put on the event.
Much discussion took place among the Council members about the appropriateness of the city using taxpayer dollars for the event, the anticipated cost, and the fact that there was no actual budget yet for the Council to vote on.
Willis, the mayor, noted that the city hosts an annual Fourth of July concert at the Stafford Center where the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra performs at a substantially smaller fee. Jones said he expected the Scott Joplin Orchestra (named after the famous early 20th Century Black composer) would bring a different level of quality to the event.
In the end, at the motion of Councilman Xavier Herrera, the Council voted unanimously that the committee continue to work on the proposal, including a written contract, for the Council to discuss in a workshop and possible vote at its special meeting scheduled for March 39 from 3-5 p.m.
