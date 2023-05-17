Stafford Council to address Juneteenth, celebratory gunfire on Wednesday

At its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 17, the Stafford City Council will consider a proposal to use Hotel Occupancy Tax funds to hold the city's first official Juneteenth Celebration on at the Stafford Centre grounds.
The proposal for a pared-down version of the festival was put forward by Position 3 Council member William Bostic on May 5, after the Council rejected an earlier proposal by then-Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones to have an orchestral concert at the center on the evening of June 18. The opponents cited the overall cost of the concert and the evening start time, which they said would dissuade families with young children from attending.
Jones was one of three challengers to incumbent Mayor Cecil Williams in the May 6 municipal elections, and is no longer on Council. He was replaced in Position 4 by Christopher Caldwell. Williams will face former Position 6 Council member Ken Mathews in a run-off on June 10.
Also on Wednesday's agenda, Council will address the city's plan to address "celebratory gunfire," an issue that came to the fore during last December's holiday season.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 2610 South Main St. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city's website. Find the agenda online at staffordtx.gov.
