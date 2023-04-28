Stafford Council to reconsider Juneteenth concert proposal on May 3

The Stafford City Council will take another stab at approving plans for a Juneteeenth celebration at its May 3 meeting.
At its April 19 meeting, the Council had a split vote on the proposal spearheaded by Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones, which calls for an orchestral performance on the evening of June 18 at the Stafford Centre.
Much of the discussion at the meeting centered on the proposed centered on the $51,680 budget, for the event, the lion's share of which would be for the hiring of of the Scott Joplin Orchestra, a primarily Black volunteer orchestra that is part of the Houston-based Community Music Center.
Mayor Cecil Willis also cited the proposed 7 p.m. start time as one of his primary concerns on voting against the propsal.
At the April 19 meeting, one Council member was absent, leading to the split vote.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 2610 South Main St. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city's website. Find the agenda online at staffordtx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.