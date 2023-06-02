Stafford Council to swear in new member at June 7 meeting

At its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 7, the Stafford City Council will hold the official swearing-in of newly elected Position 4 Councilman Christopher Caldwell, who was absent during the swearing-in of the rest of the newly elected Council members.
Also on Wednesday's agenda, Council will discuss and act on a request for Hotel Occupancy Tax funding for ten events at the city-owned Stafford Centre, and the adoption of Juneteenth as an official city holiday.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 2610 South Main St. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city's website. Find the agenda online at staffordtx.gov.
