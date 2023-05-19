Stafford EDC to discuss city monuments, Stafford Centre expansion on May 23

During its meeting on Monday, May 23, the Stafford Economic Development Corporation will hear a discussion led by Public Works Director José Pastrana on the Stafford monuments on U.S. 59 and Highway 90A and the Stafford Centre generator, among other items.
The EDC will also hear a report from Ray Blaum, president of FMSquared, the private firm that operates the city-owned Stafford Centre, on the facility's expansion as well as event schedules, marketing plans and other items.
The joint meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers at Stafford City Hall, 2610 South Main Street. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city's website, staffordtx.gov, where the agenda can also be found.
