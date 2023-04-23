Stafford EDC to hear update on Stafford Centre on Tuesday

At its April 25 meeting, the board of the Economic Development Corporation will hear an update about the Stafford Centre from Byran Blaum, president of FMSquared, the private company that operates the city-owned facility.
According to the agenda, Bluam will discuss the planned expansion of the center, as well as event schedules, marketing plans, operations, and more.
Also on the agenda, Public Works Director Jose Pastrana will provide an update on the Stafford monuments on U.S. Highway 59 and Highway 90a, as well as new businesses in the city.
The meeting will begin at 7 a.m. at Stafford City Hall, 2610 S. Main Street. The meeting will also be livesstreamed on the city's website at staffordtx.gov. The agenda is available at staffordtxedc.com.
