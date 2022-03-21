Several Stafford firefighters have been deployed to help battle ongoing large wildfires in West Texas, according to a news release from the city.
Stafford Fire Chief Larry Di Camillo received a call for help earlier this week, the release said, and has sent two members of the Stafford Fire Department’s strike team and an off-road brush fire vehicle in response. The team is battling a brush fire that is threatening at least 50 homes in San Angelo, according to the city of Stafford.
The city said SFD’s team will be deployed for seven days to help battle the fires, which have scorched tens of thousands of acres and destroyed dozens of homes and businesses in West Texas.
For more information on the Stafford Fire Department, visit its website at staffordtx.gov/departments/fire/home.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.