Stafford Juneteenth concert proposal fails on split Council vote

The City of Stafford's proposed Stafford Centre concert celebrating this year's Juneteenth holiday foundered last week with a split City Council vote that effectively put the idea on indefinite hold.
Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones, who had been spearheading the effort since last year, was visibly upset after the vote, suggesting that other members were not sufficiently engaged with the Black community.
But Mayor Cecil Parker, who had been the most vocal member about his misgivings about the proposal, said after the vote that his reasons centered on the $51,680 budget and the start time, which had shifted from the afternoon to the evening since it was last discussed.
Jones is the chair of the ad hoc committee that was formed last year after the Council voted to proceed with an annual event celebrating Juneteenth, which marks June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War, when a U.S. Army general announced in Galveston that all formerly enslaved people in Texas were free.
The event known as Juneteenth was celebrated by Black Americans in Texas and beyond for more than a century and a half before being recognized as a federal holiday in 2020. This year, the actual date falls on a Monday, but the concert was planned for June 18, a Sunday which happens to coincide with Father's Day.
Jones is one of three Council members, along with Wen Guerra and Ken Mathew, who are challenging first-term incumbent Williams in the May 6 municipal elections, Williams was elected in a special election shortly after the 2020 death of Mayor Leonard Scarcella, who had held the post for decades.
Much of the discussion at the April 19 meeting centered on the proposed budget, which had been drawn up by members of the committee and representatives of RMSquared, the private company that runs the city-owned Stafford Center.
The lion's share of the budget, $25,000, would have been for the hiring of the Scott Joplin Orchestra, a primarily Black volunteer orchestra that is part of the Houston-based Community Music Center. Jones said he was struck by using the orchestra after he heard a performance at the urging of committee co-chair A. J. Honoré, a former Council member who is now running for Position 2. Another $15,970 would have been for the rental of the Stafford Centre and related costs.
During the discussion, Willis stressed that the proposed budget was substantially higher than the target figure of $27,000 that had originally been discussed.
Jones agreed that he had underestimated how much it would cost to rent the facility as well as many of the ancillary items, but that the he had wanted to put on an event that would put Stafford's Juneteenth event in a higher league than those of neighboring cities.
Willis and others also raised concerns that the later start time of event would discourage families of young children from attending.
After a protracted discussion of the several agenda items that fell within the proposal, Jones, Mathew and Council member Xavier Herrera voted for the proposal, while Williams, Guerra and Council member William Bostic voted against. Council member Alice Chen was absent, which made the tie vote possible.
While there was some discussion of bringing up the matter at a later meeting, Jones appeared resigned to the idea that there was no viable path forward given the short timeframe before the holiday.
In a candidate forum the next night, Willis said that the city would have a Juneteenth celebration in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.