A Stafford man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old child in June 2020, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Jose Antonio Argueta-Santos, 32, of Stafford, has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact and been sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show. Argueta-Santos received a 22-year sentence for the first charge and 20 years in prison for the second, but both sentences will be served concurrently, according to prosecutors.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested the Stafford man in June 2020 shortly after they were called out to a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office news release.
The child’s mother told investigators she’d caught Argueta-Santos sexually abusing the child, prosecutors said. The mother had been dating Argueta-Santos, prosecutors said.
The child told investigators Argueta-Santos had sexually abused them several other times, according to prosecutors.
