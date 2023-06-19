The City of Stafford held its inaugural Juneteenth Festival at the Stafford Centre on Sunday, marking the new national holiday with performances, family-friendly activities and art honoring the history of African-Americans throughout Texas history.
Stafford's celebration was only one of the events across Fort Bend County celebrating Juneteenth, which was enacted as a federal holiday in 2021. It marks the occasion on June 19, 1865, after the conclusion of the Civil War, when U.S. Army troops occupied Galveston and Major Gen. Gordan Granger read aloud a general order announcing that all enslaved people in the Texas were now free.
Last year, the Stafford City Council voted not only to officially mark the holiday, but to create its own festival along the lines of the one long held by neighboring Missouri City. Although the effort to create the festival had a tumultuous gestation, most attendees at Sunday's event seemed to have a great time.
The event featured family-friendly games, local vendors, and perhaps most movingly, a display of artwork and other artifacts from the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, based in the Houston Musuem District, which pays homage to the Black troops of the U.S. Army Calvary who served in the Great Plains states in the latter half of the 19th Century, as well as the contributions of Black Americans to military efforts throughout the nation's history.
Cynthia McGuiness, of Houston, attended the event at the invitation of a friend. She carefully studied the artworks on display, including a print of a painting of the 54th Massachusetts Infantyy Regiment, the unit comprised entirely of Black troops that fought in the Civil War (depicted in the 1989 film Glory) and a quilt made by local artist Phyllis Harris depicting the 9th and 10th Horse Cavalry, whose members were called "Buffalo Soldiers."
"Doc" Brown of Missouri City, an officer with the group which now honors those units, was among those associated with the museum who regaled visitors with stories of the soldiers and their importance in American history.
Inside the main conference room, the official activities were led off by the posting of colors by members of the Stafford High School Junior ROTC. Cadet 2nd Lt. Favor Abor, a junior, led the audience in the pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
Zyana Williams, a petite 11-year-old with a stupendous voice, performed stirring renditions of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" (commonly known as the "Black National Anthem") and Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up," from the recent film Harriet, about Harriet Tubman, the escaped slave who went on to help free other enslaved people on the Underground Railroad.
Za'Kearria Thomas, 11, and Skyler Butler, 7, took turns reading General Order 3, the document read by Gen. Granger in Galveston, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
Next up was VNTG (pronounced "vintage") a popular-jazz band comprised of students from the Houston School of the Performing and Visual Arts, featuring singer Laura Walls, who performed several powerful songs. After songs played by D.J. Dino, a Zydeco act later performed.
Many city officials, including outgoing Mayor Cecil Willis and incoming Mayor Ken Mathew, were on hand for the event.
Position 3 Councilman William Bostic, who developed the plan for the event that was ultimately approved by the Council, said that the festival was a worthy celebration of the occasion.
"Here in Fort Bend County we have a great connection to Juneteenth," he said. "It's our obligation to celebrate those who have come before us and carry that celebration into the future."
