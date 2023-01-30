The City of Stafford held its annual Town Hall meeting January 25, giving residents an opportunity to hear directly from officials on a host of issues. The event at the Stafford Civil Center also served as an official kick-off of sorts for the upcoming municipal election campaign, with the two declared candidates of mayor laying out their respective philosophies.
In what is perhaps an entirely unique format, Stafford's annual report includes the State of the City address from the mayor as well as brief commentary by each member of the City Council who wishes to speak. In most such events, it is only the top official who gives a presentation.
Earlier, the council had voted to change the format somewhat so that each member had only one five-minute opportunity to speak following Mayor Cecil Willis's presentation.
Willis, who took office after winning a special election to fill the unexpired term of longtime Mayor Leonard Scarcella, who died in 2020, reiterated his previously stated vision to keep Stafford running as it has for decades, particularly concerning its budgeting and finances.
After emerging from the pandemic and dealing with supply chain issues, inflation, extreme weather events and what he called "an uncontrolled Southern border," Willis said that the state of Stafford is on a much stronger footing than last year.
Willis gave a detailed rundown of each of the city's departments and praised their leadership and the work of city staffers.
He also laid out a series of goals for the city in the coming year, ranging from the celebration of its diversity to increasing the city's fund balance and continuing to promote the development and redevelopment the city's real estate. He also said that the city and the Fort Bend region must work together to offer more mass transit opportunities to the public.
Willis was forceful in his support for the city's longstanding policy of having no property taxes but instead relying on sales taxes for most of its revenue. The lack of a property tax is instrumental in attracting both new residents and new businesses to Stafford, he said.
Most importantly, Willis said, city officials, the leadership of the Stafford Municipal School District, and the public must act in united fashion to keep the city on course into the future he said.
Following Willis's lengthy presentation, a few members of the public spoke, including SMSD board president Manuel Hinojosa and Superintendent Robert Bostic, who both expressed their accordance with Willis's comments about being united.
Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones led off the remarks from Council members. Jones is the only other declared candidate for mayor.
Jones led off by saying neither he nor anyone else on Council has said they are in favor of scrapping the cit's no-property-tax policy.
But, he said, he has long felt that the council should take a new look at how it develops its annual budget, which is why he has voted against the previous two budgets.
He said the "economic theory" of relying on continued economic growth to maintain and grow the city's fund balance is untenable, and that it is preventing the city from making the kinds of improvements and enhancements that will help the city grow in the future.
The other council members also made comments reflecting their own priorities, with some expressing support for either Willis's or Jones's respective views.
